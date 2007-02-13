Brussels to stamp out national rules hindering EU trade

The European Commission is set to introduce a set of proposals aimed at forcing member states to drop their extra national requirements on goods imported from other EU countries, which Brussels says is hindering trade within the union.
In a document - seen by EUobserver - to be unveiled by industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen on Wednesday (13 February), the EU executive argues that both national and common European rules constitute barriers to the bloc's internal market for goods an...
