The commission's figures suggest the EU is losing about €150 billion in trade due to the obstacles (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Brussels to stamp out national rules hindering EU trade

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to introduce a set of proposals aimed at forcing member states to drop their extra national requirements on goods imported from other EU countries, which Brussels says is hindering trade within the union.

In a document - seen by EUobserver - to be unveiled by industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen on Wednesday (13 February), the EU executive argues that both national and common European rules constitute barriers to the bloc's internal market for goods an...

