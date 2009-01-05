Ad
Gazprom pipeline. After cutting supplies to Ukraine, Russia says Kiev is siphoning off EU gas (Photo: gazprom.ru)

EU ambassadors meet on Ukraine gas row

by Valentina Pop,

Deputy ambassadors from the 27 EU countries are to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday (5 January) in Brussels, after gas disruptions were registered in several EU states amid the Russia-Ukraine gas row.

Russia on Sunday asked the European Union to provide monitoring of Ukraine's gas transit system and accused Kiev of siphoning off 50 million cubic meters of gas bound for Europe.

Ukraine denied the accusations and said Russia was under-supplying its EU customers on purpose.

