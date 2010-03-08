Plans emerge for 'European Monetary Fund'

Plans for a European Monetary Fund emerged over the weekend as the ongoing debt crisis in Greece forces European politicians to rethink the euro area's institutional architecture.
The loan-providing fund could be part of wider Franco-German scheme to reinforce economic co-operation and surveillance within the 16-member eurozone, with the European Commission signaling its readiness to come up with proposals.
"The commission is ready to propose a European instrument like this that...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here