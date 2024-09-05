Peer-review shreds 'degrowth' concept — but is the criticism justified?

Why are we so fixated on economic growth, and why is it difficult to imagine a world without ever-increasing consumption? What would a good life within planetary ecological boundaries look like?
These are the core questions degrowth researchers grapple with. But their work just got dunked on in a peer-reviewed journal.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.