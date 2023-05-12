Olivia Lazard: 'Degrowth needs a strong geopolitical and geo-economic proposition'

The green transition is reshaping our societies, our economies and the international system.
More than a break with extraction and growth, so far it looks like different version of the same pathway that is straining the planet's limits. Can moving beyond growth help land societies in a more stable future? Olivia Lazard is a fellow at Carnegie Europe and researches the geopolitics of climate-disrupted futures and ecological breakdown.
Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.
