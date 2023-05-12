Ad
euobserver

Interview

Olivia Lazard: 'Degrowth needs a strong geopolitical and geo-economic proposition'

Green Economy
Growth Week
by Jamie Kendrick, Brussels.,

The green transition is reshaping our societies, our economies and the international system.

More than a break with extraction and growth, so far it looks like different version of the same pathway that is straining the planet's limits. Can moving beyond growth help land societies in a more stable future? Olivia Lazard is a fellow at Carnegie Europe and researches the geopolitics of climate-disrupted futures and ecological breakdown.

Jamie Kendrick: The European Green Dea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyGrowth WeekInterview

Author Bio

Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.

Related articles

The geopolitics of a post-growth EU
It's Growth Week
Paolo Gentiloni: 'We still need growth'

Tags

Green EconomyGrowth WeekInterview

Author Bio

Jamie Kendrick is editor-in-chief of the Green European Journal, a political magazine of green ideas and analysis. He works on international politics, economics and social movements.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections