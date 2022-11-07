Ad
euobserver
Northern Kosovo: Almost 600 local ethnic-Serb police had walked out as of Monday (Photo: morbin)

Hundreds more Serb police join 'dangerous' Kosovo boycott

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hundreds more Kosovar-Serb police have resigned in northern Kosovo in a rolling protest that risks looking like de facto secession.

The total number of officers handing in their badges, cuffs, and weapons grew to 578 on Monday (7 November), the Kosovo Police said, after 300 or so resignations on Sunday.

Employees of a private security firm, Balkan International, who were guarding an EU office in the Serb-majority town of North Mitrovica have also resigned, Eulex, the EU police mi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

