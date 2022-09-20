Ad
euobserver
Swedish minister for European affairs Hans Dahlgren (l) and Mikuláš Bek, the Czech minister for European affairs at the Tuesday meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU affairs ministers meeting on Tuesday (20 September) have achieved little movement on using majority voting instead of unanimity on sanctions or human rights issues.

Swedish minister for European affairs Hans Dahlgren told EUobserver after the meeting that this was a first discussion on using the so-called "passarelle clause", a workaround for the EU treaty, to move toward qualified majority decisions.

Dahlgren said "there were some very hesitant voices" around the table, but ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

