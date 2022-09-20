'No decision expected' for EU decision on unanimous decisions

EU affairs ministers meeting on Tuesday (20 September) have achieved little movement on using majority voting instead of unanimity on sanctions or human rights issues.

Swedish minister for European affairs Hans Dahlgren told EUobserver after the meeting that this was a first discussion on using the so-called "passarelle clause", a workaround for the EU treaty, to move toward qualified majority decisions.

Dahlgren said "there were some very hesitant voices" around the table, but ...