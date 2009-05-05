EU unemployment potentially explosive, says Juncker

Euro group chief Jean Claude Juncker warned about the potential social fallout from the economic crisis during discussions on Europe's toxic assets and rising unemployment on Monday (4 April) evening.

"We are in the heart of an economic and financial crisis and we are headed towards a social crisis," said Mr Juncker after a meeting with eurozone finance ministers, describing the fallout as potentially "explosive."

Earlier, economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia presented the EU exec...