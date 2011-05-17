Ad
Talks on curbing maritime carbon emissions have been ongoing for years (Photo: albir)

EU steps up pressure for maritime emissions deal

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU member states have stepped up pressure for an international agreement to curb emissions from the maritime and aviation sectors, stressing that a system of carbon pricing for ships and planes would help capitalise a $100 billion climate fund.

EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 May) said securing the $100 billion per year by 2020 would be "challenging but feasible", after developed countries signed up to the commitment at international climate talks in Cancun, Me...

