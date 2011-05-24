Ad
Greek parliament: Tensions in cabinet are increasing (Photo: EUobserver)

Greece unveils fire-sale of government assets

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The Greek government has announced a speed-up of its plans for a public-asset firesale, aiming to convince both markets and other European governments of its commitment to tame debts.

On Monday (23 MAY), the cabinet of leader George Papandreou backed a sale of the country's holdings in the national telco, its postal savings system, its power company and ports.

Athens is to move forward straight away with a sale of a 10 percent stake in OTE, the telecommunications company, to Germa...

