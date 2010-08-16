France proposes EU reaction force for natural disasters

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has called for the EU to set up a joint rapid reaction force to handle natural disasters such as earthquakes, wildfires and floods.

In a letter to European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso published on Sunday (15 August), Mr Sarkozy addressed the issue of the EU's ability to react under its own name in connection to the recent floods in Pakistan.

"It seems essential, for obvious political and humanitarian reasons, that Europe shows its soli...