Merkel says European fund would require treaty change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her support behind the idea of an IMF-style European Monetary Fund on Monday (8 March), but added that the EU treaty would need to be changed as a result.

"It leaves lots of questions open of course, but I find the idea good and interesting," Ms Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

"But of course we are going to have to ask ourselves who will pay into it, how independent it will be from the European Commission ...Without treaty changes we can't ...