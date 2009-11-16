EU study explores economic impact of 'great extinction'

Global policy makers could ultimately save more money if they step up investments to protect the Earth's biodiversity, according to a new report published on Friday (13 November).
Current-day decisions to exploit areas of land and sea frequently ignore the important role these areas play in regulating the environment and providing essential requirements such as fresh drinking water, with potential gains for society exceeding the fiscal costs of conservation by a ratio of 60:1, say the r...
