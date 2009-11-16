Ad
euobserver
Scientists say we have entered the planet's sixth Great Extinction (Photo: EUobserver)

EU study explores economic impact of 'great extinction'

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Global policy makers could ultimately save more money if they step up investments to protect the Earth's biodiversity, according to a new report published on Friday (13 November).

Current-day decisions to exploit areas of land and sea frequently ignore the important role these areas play in regulating the environment and providing essential requirements such as fresh drinking water, with potential gains for society exceeding the fiscal costs of conservation by a ratio of 60:1, say the r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Scientists say we have entered the planet's sixth Great Extinction (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections