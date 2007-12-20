EU agrees major wine sector shake-up

After a three-day marathon of tough negotiations, the 27-nation EU has agreed a major shake-up of its troubled wine sector, aimed at winning back consumers and market shares lost to the "new world" wines.

"In the long term we were heading for the abyss", Portuguese agriculture minister Jaime Silva said on Wednesday (19 December), after EU ministers struck a deal.

According to EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel, the reform's architect, "instead of spending much of o...