Ad
euobserver
The EU wine sector is uncompetitive and losing out to new world wines (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU agrees major wine sector shake-up

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

After a three-day marathon of tough negotiations, the 27-nation EU has agreed a major shake-up of its troubled wine sector, aimed at winning back consumers and market shares lost to the "new world" wines.

"In the long term we were heading for the abyss", Portuguese agriculture minister Jaime Silva said on Wednesday (19 December), after EU ministers struck a deal.

According to EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel, the reform's architect, "instead of spending much of o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The EU wine sector is uncompetitive and losing out to new world wines (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections