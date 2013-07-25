Ad
euobserver
Greece is waiting for a €2.5 billion tranche (Photo: Constantine Gerontis)

Germany stalls Greek bailout money

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany is stalling the payment of a €2.5 billion bailout tranche to Greece, pending further job cuts in the public sector.

The tranche was supposed to have been paid earlier this month, but Athens will likely have to wait another week untill all 22 "prior actions" are met and the Bundestag gives its blessing.

"There is a preliminary report by the troika, saying that most prior actions are met, but some are still outstanding," Hans Joachim Narzynski, a spokesman for the German fin...

