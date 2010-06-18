Weak euro makes good investment opportunites for US speculators

An ailing euro and cheaper European stocks make for a good shopping opportunity for Hungarian-American billionaire and currency speculator George Soros, who this week bought €13.7 million worth of Nokia shares, while warning that the eurozone crisis will worsen and last "many years."

"Germany is going to smell like roses but (the rest of) Europe is going to be pushed into a downward spiral, stagnation lasting many years and possibly worse than that," the 79-year-old billionaire said Tue...