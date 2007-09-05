EU stands firm on Gdansk shipyards

Despite growing opposition in Poland, the European Commission is continuing to press Warsaw over the legendary Gdansk shipyard, saying the yard's production capacity has to be reduced.

"Shipyards in other countries as well as other Polish shipyards have had to reduce considerably their capacity. Gdansk shipyard cannot be an exception", EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy said during the debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday (4 September).

Mr McCreevy underlin...