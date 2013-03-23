Ad
euobserver
Cypriot finance minister Michael Sarris (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cyprus MPs pass bank laws, start bailout talks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Cyprus edged back from the brink of bankruptcy on Friday (22 March) after MPs agreed to a series of emergency reforms in a bid to avoid financial meltdown and a traumatic exit from the euro.

Facing a Monday deadline (25 March) to agree on a rescue package before the European Central Bank withdraws its emergency lending programme from Cypriot banks, MPs adopted legislation to restructure the country's fragile banking sector by giving the government the power to split up institutions into...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Cyprus struggling on bailout Plan B
Cyprus on the brink of euro exit after ECB ultimatum
Cyprus 'business model' was no mystery to EU
Eurogroup boss: Cyprus levy is 'inevitable'
Cypriot finance minister Michael Sarris (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections