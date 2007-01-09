Ad
Lightning strike: the EU energy revolution will not be so sudden (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU seeks energy 'revolution' amid Russia oil spat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The unfolding Russian oil spat will give a sharp edge to the European Commission's blueprint for a future EU energy "revolution" - to be unveiled Wednesday (10 January) - but the real problems behind the energy push are bigger and harder to crack than Russia.

German chancellor and EU president Angela Merkel on Tuesday said Moscow "destroyed trust" when it suddenly stopped a pipeline carrying 12 percent of the EU's oil via Belarus, hitting a raw nerve 12 months after it suddenly stopped...

