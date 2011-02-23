Merkel offers lifeline to Greece ahead of 9th general strike

During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday (22 February), Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou was offered something of a lifeline from German Chancellor Angela Merkel who suggested Berlin will back an extension of the repayment period of Greece's €110 billion bail-out.

"There certainly is a discussion about whether to consider extending the running time of the Greek program," she said, according to reports from a press conference between Ms Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou....