Ad
euobserver
Spain's banks are struggling with bad real estate loans (Photo: owly9)

Spain hit by downgrades amid Greek contagion fears

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Spain's economic woes deepened on Thursday (17 May) as 16 of its banks and four regions were downgraded by Moody's ratings agency, while statistics confirmed the country is still in recession.

The US-based ratings agency cut between one and three notches the ratings of 16 Spanish banks - many of them regional banks - and of Santander UK, the British subsidiary of the big Spanish lender, due to the "renewed recession, the ongoing real-estate crisis and persistent high levels of unemploy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurozone in 'very political' meeting on Greece and Spain
Euro fears rise as Greeks withdraw money from banks
Spain's banks are struggling with bad real estate loans (Photo: owly9)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections