The EU wants to spend more on research (Photo: Institute for Transuranium Elements)

EU set for massive increase in research spending

Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The European Commission has presented plans to boost spending on scientific research by tens of billions of euros.

EU science commissioner Maire Geoghegan-Quinn on Wednesday (30 November) announced the bloc's new €80 billion envelope, up from €50.5 billion for its previous seven-year funding programme. The new scheme, dubbed Horizon 2020, will run from 2014-2020.

"We need a new vision for European research and innovation in a dramatically changed economic environment," said Geoghe...

Green Economy

Barnier: Europeanise research funding, like agriculture
