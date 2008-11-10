Ad
"Illiberal" or authoritarian countries now control more than 15 percent of world gross domestic product. (Photo: EUobserver)

Think-tank urges caution in EU over sovereign wealth funds

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Europe should address the security concerns stemming from foreign investments - especially from authoritarian countries before it moves to make use of them in the current financial crisis, an influential Brussels-based think tank Bruegel has suggested.

The report, published on Friday (7 November) points out that there is a clear tendency of a growing share of inward investment into the EU, including from sovereign wealth funds, to be coming from "countries with diverse political regimes...

