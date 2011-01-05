Estonians never wanted the euro

The first of January - the day Estonia started to replace the kroon with the euro, was a sad day for Estonia and for Europe.

Estonia is switching to the euro during the worst crisis in the history of the common currency. And by joining the euro without a referendum, the Estonian government is not only gambling with the Baltic nation's economy and welfare but also with its democracy and its right to self-determination.

Opinion polls have shown that a majority of Estonians are not o...