Ad
euobserver
The Greek government plans to sharply cut back public spending this year (Photo: BOSSoNe0013)

European Commission to back Greek deficit-cutting plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to back Greek government plans to rein in public spending when the full college of 27 commissioners meets this Wednesday (3 February).

In comments made to Reuters on Monday morning, and subsequently confirmed at a new conference in Brussels, EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the Greek spending cuts are achievable but are also surrounded by risks.

"What we are saying to the Greek authorities is: your stability progra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Greek government plans to sharply cut back public spending this year (Photo: BOSSoNe0013)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections