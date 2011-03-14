Ad
Germany and Switzerland have delayed nuclear plans (Photo: Fomal Haut)

Germany delays nuclear plans as Japanese meltdown fears rise

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Germany has suspended plans to extend the life of the country's nuclear plants, as fears of a Japanese nuclear meltdown continue to escalate.

Berlin's announcement on Monday (14 March) mirrored an earlier call from Switzerland, with European energy chief Guenther Oettinger set to hold an emergency meeting with EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.

In Japan, technicians were frantically pumping seawater into reactors at the country's Fukushima plant after a cooling system broke, re...

