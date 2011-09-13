Ad
euobserver
Worries about the solvency of French banks have hit shares hard (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

French banks hit amid worries over Greek exposure

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Major French banking stocks were pummelled on Monday on the back of persistent worries that Greece is on the verge of defaulting on its loans.

Societe Generale, particularly badly hit, slid 10.8 percent while other European financial stocks emerged in little better shape. BNP Paribas was down 11 percent at one point in the day.

Paris’ CAC40 was down almost five percent on Monday, Frankfurt’s Dax was off three percent and the FTSE in London plunged two percent. Exchanges in Asia al...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Sarkozy to announce fresh austerity as France sucked into whirlpool
Brussels: No plans being made for Greek default
IMF warns France on budget deficit targets
Worries about the solvency of French banks have hit shares hard (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections