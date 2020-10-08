Ad
euobserver
MEPs from the centre-right European People's Party said the 60-percent figure was 'overambitious' (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs ignore Commission to vote for 60% climate target

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a 60-percent emissions-reduction target by 2030, as part of the EU's first-ever climate law.

With a tight 26-vote majority on Wednesday (7 October), MEPs set down the more ambitious goal, going further than the 2030 emissions cut of "at least 55 percent" proposed by the European Commission last month - and rejecting adding carbon sinks like forests and grasslands in measurement...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

