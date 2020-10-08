MEPs ignore Commission to vote for 60% climate target

The European Parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a 60-percent emissions-reduction target by 2030, as part of the EU's first-ever climate law.

With a tight 26-vote majority on Wednesday (7 October), MEPs set down the more ambitious goal, going further than the 2030 emissions cut of "at least 55 percent" proposed by the European Commission last month - and rejecting adding carbon sinks like forests and grasslands in measurement...