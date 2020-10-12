Ad
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline. With the support of European institutions, the fossil industry is investing in the expansion of natural gas infrastructure all across the continent (Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

Investigation

The European gas trap

Green Economy
by Daphné Dupont-Nivet and Maria Maggiore/INVESTIGATE EUROPE, Berlin/Brussels,

Far south in the heel of Italy, near the town of Melendugno, a road runs through olive groves until it meets a partly constructed gas power plant, the size of 12 football fields. High barbed-wire fences protect the facility from local communities protesting against the project's environmental impact.

This facility is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a gas infrastructure project under construction, aimed at transporting 10bn cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan via Greece to It...

Green EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

INVESTIGATE EUROPE is a journalistic team from nine countries that jointly researches topics of European relevance and publishes the results across Europe.

In addition to the authors, Cécile Andrzejewski, Wojciech Ciesla, Thodoris Chondrogiannos (Reporters United Greece), Ingeborg Eliassen, Juliet Ferguson, Jef Poortmans, Nico Schmidt, Harald Schumann and Elisa Simantke worked on this research on natural gas.

The project is supported by the Schöpflin Foundation, the Rudolf Augstein Foundation, the Hübner & Kennedy Foundation, the Fritt-Ord Foundation, the Open Society Initiative for Europe, the Gulbenkian Foundation, the Adessium Foundation and private donors. This research was also funded by the Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) programme.

You can find more background information on the research here.

