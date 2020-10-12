The European gas trap

Far south in the heel of Italy, near the town of Melendugno, a road runs through olive groves until it meets a partly constructed gas power plant, the size of 12 football fields. High barbed-wire fences protect the facility from local communities protesting against the project's environmental impact.

This facility is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a gas infrastructure project under construction, aimed at transporting 10bn cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan via Greece to It...