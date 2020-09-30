Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'

The regional chief of Catalonia, Quim Torra, on Tuesday (29 September) appealed against his sentence for disobedience, a day after the Spanish Supreme Court upheld a decision to ban the separatist leader from public office for 18 months and ordering him to pay a €30,000 fine.

The court can now consider the appeal and either suspend Torra's disqualification, or dismiss the appeal - which would encourage him to bring the case before the European Court of Justice.

Speaking on Monday ...