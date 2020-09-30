Ad
euobserver
Quim Torra pledged to reach out to the European judiciary - describing the Spanish Supreme Court ruling as an 'attempt to overthrow the government of Catalonia' (Photo: parlament.cat)

Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The regional chief of Catalonia, Quim Torra, on Tuesday (29 September) appealed against his sentence for disobedience, a day after the Spanish Supreme Court upheld a decision to ban the separatist leader from public office for 18 months and ordering him to pay a €30,000 fine.

The court can now consider the appeal and either suspend Torra's disqualification, or dismiss the appeal - which would encourage him to bring the case before the European Court of Justice.

Speaking on Monday ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalonia demands EU intervention, as crisis deepens
Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts
High tension in Catalonia two years after referendum
Catalonia MEPs are a judicial, not political, issue
Quim Torra pledged to reach out to the European judiciary - describing the Spanish Supreme Court ruling as an 'attempt to overthrow the government of Catalonia' (Photo: parlament.cat)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections