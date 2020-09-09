Ad
The burden of environmental disease is unevenly spread geographically and socially across Europe - with visible differences between western and eastern Europe (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland)

Environmental pollution causes one-in-eight deaths in EU

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Poor environmental quality contributes to one in every eight deaths of Europeans, according to a new report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Tuesday (8 September).

As a result, in the EU, it is estimated that over 20 million healthy 'life-years' are lost annually because of diseases linked to environmental pollution, most notably cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease and stroke.

