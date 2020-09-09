Environmental pollution causes one-in-eight deaths in EU

Poor environmental quality contributes to one in every eight deaths of Europeans, according to a new report by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on Tuesday (8 September).
As a result, in the EU, it is estimated that over 20 million healthy 'life-years' are lost annually because of diseases linked to environmental pollution, most notably cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease and stroke.
"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.