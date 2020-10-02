Ad
'Sunday's strikes by Azerbaijan ... had no justification,' French president Emmanuel Macron said at the start of the summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France accuses Turkey's ally of starting recent warfare

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Azerbaijan started recent fighting with Armenia and has imported Syrian fighters, French president Emmanuel Macron baldly stated on Thursday (1 October).

"Sunday's strikes by Azerbaijan, according to our knowledge, had no justification," Macron said in Brussels at the start of an EU summit.

"We have information, today, of a precise nature, that Syrian fighters have abandoned the battlefield, fighters from jihadist groups, and transited via Gaziantep [southern Turkey] to join the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

