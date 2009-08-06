Britain and Spain show mild economic recovery

Britain and Spain, the two major EU states hit the hardest by the economic crisis, have begun to show signs of recovery.

Fresh figures on house prices, manufacturing output and the service sector have ended almost two years of constant bad news in the UK.

A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors published on Thursday (6 July) said house prices could end higher this year than in 2008 amid a "considerable shift" in the market.

The UK's Office for National Stati...