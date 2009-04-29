Brussels gets set for battle on hedge fund rules

The European commission published its widely anticipated package of financial reforms on Wednesday (29 April) that include measures for greater regulation of hedge funds and private equity funds, as well as proposals to limit executive pay.
Earlier drafts seen by European capitals have already proved controversial with the debate set to intensify in the coming months as the completed documents now head to the European Parliament and national ministries for scrutiny.
"In the deba...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here