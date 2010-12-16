Minimalist EU summit hopes to calm markets

European presidents and prime ministers descend upon Brussels on Thursday for their winter summit, where they hope to come up with a simple, elegant solution to tackle the eurozone crisis that rages around them.
The leaders will target in on what diplomats say is a very tight, clean, minimal change to the EU treaty to allow the creation of a permanent crisis mechanism to replace the current fund.
Diplomats have stripped down the agenda to this small treaty change and the bare outl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here