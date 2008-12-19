Commission recommendations on fish quotas largely ignored by ministers

Fishermen in the North Sea will be able to catch a lot more cod next year, while cod fishers elsewhere will have to do with less, after EU fisheries ministers agreed on Friday to fish quotas for 2009 - quotas that oceans campaigners say are as unsustainable as ever.

