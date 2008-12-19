Ad
Many European fisheries are in danger of collapse (Photo: EUobserver)

Commission recommendations on fish quotas largely ignored by ministers

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Fishermen in the North Sea will be able to catch a lot more cod next year, while cod fishers elsewhere will have to do with less, after EU fisheries ministers agreed on Friday to fish quotas for 2009 - quotas that oceans campaigners say are as unsustainable as ever.

The North Sea cod quota will see a rise of 30 percent on 2008, although fishermen must now use new types of nets that cut down on the amount of discards - those fish that are thrown back into the sea, dead or alive, as the f...

