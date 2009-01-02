EU concerned as Russia cuts off Ukraine gas

The EU and the US have voiced concern after Russia has cut gas supplies to Ukraine on 1 January due to a price dispute. But EU consumers are less likely to be hit by disruptions as in early 2006.

Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Ukraine early on Thursday after talks on the new gas price for 2009 failed shortly before New Year's Eve. Without a valid contract, Gazprom said, it had no legal basis to continue supplying Ukraine.

Ukraine rejected a price increase, s...