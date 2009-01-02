Ad
euobserver
It takes 36 hours for the Russian gas to reach the EU borders through Ukraine and see if there are disruptions. (Photo: EON)

EU concerned as Russia cuts off Ukraine gas

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The EU and the US have voiced concern after Russia has cut gas supplies to Ukraine on 1 January due to a price dispute. But EU consumers are less likely to be hit by disruptions as in early 2006.

Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Ukraine early on Thursday after talks on the new gas price for 2009 failed shortly before New Year's Eve. Without a valid contract, Gazprom said, it had no legal basis to continue supplying Ukraine.

Ukraine rejected a price increase, s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
It takes 36 hours for the Russian gas to reach the EU borders through Ukraine and see if there are disruptions. (Photo: EON)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections