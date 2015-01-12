ECB divided on government bond-buying plan

Divisions among the European Central Bank’s top officials about the expected introduction of a government bond-buying programme have been laid bare after a German member of the bank’s executive board highlighted her concerns to media.

In an interview with Der Spiegel on Saturday (January 10th), Sabine Lautenschlager said that she was “currently not convinced by large-scale purchases of government bonds”, a move which she described as “the last resort”.

“There must a threat of exce...