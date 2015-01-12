Ad
euobserver
Divided on QE? The ECB's top officials will decide next week on whether to begin a government bond-buying programme. (Photo: European Central Bank)

ECB divided on government bond-buying plan

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Divisions among the European Central Bank’s top officials about the expected introduction of a government bond-buying programme have been laid bare after a German member of the bank’s executive board highlighted her concerns to media.

In an interview with Der Spiegel on Saturday (January 10th), Sabine Lautenschlager said that she was “currently not convinced by large-scale purchases of government bonds”, a move which she described as “the last resort”.

“There must a threat of exce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

ECB defends "whatever it takes" scheme in EU court
ECB ready to buy government bonds, Draghi signals
Divided on QE? The ECB's top officials will decide next week on whether to begin a government bond-buying programme. (Photo: European Central Bank)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections