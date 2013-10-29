Crisis knocking EU 2020 goals off track

The economic crisis has knocked the EU's longterm strategic targets off track with planned poverty-reduction and employment goals unlikely to be met by 2020.

"Without adequate policy measures to rapidly reverse this escalating poverty trend, the EU risks moving away from the Europe 2020 headline target on poverty," said a Eurostat report, published Tuesday (29 October) on the Union's end-of-decade economic goals.

It notes that the EU is about 24 million people off its target of re...