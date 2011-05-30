Ad
euobserver
Tardio: 'International authorities taking control of the privatisation process - I don't think you can do that in a sovereign country' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels: Outside agency for Greek sell-off would threaten sovereignty

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned that an international body taking charge of Greece's €50 billion privatisation programme - an idea that is being pushed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg - would threaten the country's sovereignty.

The EU executive's economy spokesman, Amadeu Altafaj-Tardio told reporters on Monday (30 May) that while the commission would be happy to offer technical assistance to support Greece in the task, it should remain under the management of the Greek government....

Green Economy
