Ad
euobserver
Wall Street: The EU and US are negotiating the world's largest free trade agrement (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Investor court issue still bedevils TTIP vote

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs in Strasbourg next week are set to vote on how the free-trade deal, TTIP, with the Americans should be negotiated.

It will be their second attempt after president Martin Schulz, at the last plenary session, called off the vote following splits among and between party groups.

A special court, known as the investor-state dispute system (ISDS), designed to allow big companies to sue countries, had roused sharp divisions.

Those issues have now been, ostensibly, resolved, w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs snipe at one another, as US trade vote postponed
Wall Street: The EU and US are negotiating the world's largest free trade agrement (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections