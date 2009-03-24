Ad
World trade volumes are set to fall by 9 percent this year, says the WTO (Photo: EUobserver)

World trade set for largest contraction since WWII

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The volume of world trade is predicted to plunge by nine pecent this year, according to a World Trade Organisation annual report due out on Wednesday (25 March), in the largest contraction since World War II.

WTO director-general Pascal Lamy said the new forecast highlighted the need to kick-start world trade, with the 9 percent dip to help cause a one to two percent contraction in the world economy overall this year - the first time since the 1930s.

"Trade can be a potent tool i...

