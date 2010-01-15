Ad
euobserver
The legislation was one of the most non-partisan bills to pass through the European Parliament (Photo: Animaldefense)

Inuit sue EU over seal ban

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Canadian and Greenlandic Inuit groups are suing the European Union over its ban on seal products, and are very confident they will win.

Canada's Tapiriit Kanatami, the country's national Inuit organisation, the Inuit Circumpolar council and a number of Inuit individuals filed the lawsuit with the European General Court, until this year known as the Court of First Instance, on Wednesday.

In 2009, the EU banned the import of seal products.

The legislation was one of the most non-partisan bills to pass through the European Parliament

