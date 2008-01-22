New EU emissions trading system to increase electricity prices

The electricity generation sector in the EU will in the future be forced to buy the right to emit carbon dioxide by auction, as Brussels is set to strengthen the bloc's emissions trading scheme, seen as a cornerstone in the fight against climate change.

On Wednesday (23 January), the European Commission is to publish its far-reaching package of green legislation, including a major reform of the EU's CO2 emissions trading scheme (ETS), originally set up in 2005.

The ETS currently...