Draghi: eurozone needs bank resolution fund

A eurozone banking union will need a common resolution fund, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi said on Monday (18 February) in the European Parliament.

EU lawmakers are currently finalising rules for a single supervisory mechanism (SSM) co-ordinated by the ECB. The European Commission is expected to table legislation for a resolution mechanism to wind up ailing banks within the coming months.

Speaking with MEPs on the monetary affairs committee, Draghi said that the r...