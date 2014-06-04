Lithuania set to join eurozone in 2015

Lithuania is set to become the nineteenth member of the eurozone after the European Commission gave its membership bid the green light.

"Lithuania is ready to adopt the euro on 1st Jan 2015," confirmed the bloc's eurozone commissioner Olli Rehn on Wednesday as he published the commission's annual convergence report which assesses eight member states' readiness to join the single currency.

The commission's recommendation now goes to EU governments who are expected to take the fina...