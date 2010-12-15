Ad
euobserver
Mackerel stocks have migrated northward, possibly as a result of rising sea temperatures (Photo: photo_gram)

EU agrees fish quotas amid threat of 'Mackerel war'

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU fisheries ministers have agreed national quotas for 2011 during a late-night carve-up in Brussels, while a growing squabble with Iceland over Mackerel catches has raised fresh doubts over Reykjavik's bid to join the EU.

Attending the talks on Tuesday (14 December), EU fisheries commissioner Maria Damanaki said she was considering restrictions that would prevent Icelandic fishing vessels from landing some catches in EU ports after the small island nation dramatically increased its ma...

