Ad
euobserver
The Spanish PM (l) chatting with his Greek counterpart in Brussels (Photo: Council)

Europe awaits fine print of Spanish austerity plan

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union institutions are awaiting the fine print of Spain's plans for additional austerity measures first announced on Sunday (9 May), amid concern that Madrid's package may not be sufficient to calm markets and avoid a Greek-type scenario.

Both Spain and Portugal were specifically mentioned in the language of a new EU measure on Sunday establishing a "shock-and-awe" bail-out package for eurozone economies whose ability to raise funds on the money markets is dwindling.\n \nEurope...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Spanish PM (l) chatting with his Greek counterpart in Brussels (Photo: Council)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections