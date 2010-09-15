Brussels boosts aid to beekeepers amid mystery bee die-off

Imagine a world without strawberries or courgettes or leeks. The global decline in bee numbers - vital pollinators for many of our favourite fruits and vegetables - could threaten such a scenario.

As part of its response to the growing and mysterious drop-off in the world's bee population, the EU on Tuesday (14 September) announced it will bump up its planned aid to Europe's beekeeping sector, upping annual support from €26 million over the period 2008-2010 to €32 million from 2011-201...