Unpublished report: Italy's Fiat had high emissions

Several Fiat car models on the road emitted more than twice the EU limit, an unpublished report from the Italian ministry of transport shows.

The report, seen by EUobserver, looked at the results of lab tests and real-world tests of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of 14 models from a variety of manufacturers in a vehicle category limited to 180 milligrams per kilometre.

During on-road tests with an already warm engine, three of the five most dirty cars were models of Italian carmak...